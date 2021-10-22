Zacks: Brokerages Expect Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) to Announce $1.94 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) will report $1.94 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Alexandria Real Estate Equities’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.95 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.93. Alexandria Real Estate Equities reported earnings per share of $1.83 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will report full year earnings of $7.78 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.77 to $7.78. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $8.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.39 to $8.42. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Alexandria Real Estate Equities.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $1.98. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 45.83% and a return on equity of 6.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $205.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $187.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.83.

In other news, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.26, for a total value of $2,603,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Marc E. Binda sold 5,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,046,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 95,538 shares of company stock valued at $19,454,703. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARE. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ARE traded up $1.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $208.24. 672,305 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 843,699. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $200.47 and its 200 day moving average is $189.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.73. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a one year low of $150.08 and a one year high of $209.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is 61.37%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. The firm also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

