Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) Will Announce Earnings of $1.02 Per Share

Analysts expect Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) to announce $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cabot’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.98 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.05. Cabot posted earnings of $0.68 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Cabot will report full year earnings of $4.97 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.90 to $5.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.30 to $5.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cabot.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.17. Cabot had a positive return on equity of 27.56% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. The business had revenue of $917.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $804.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.0% on a year-over-year basis.

CBT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Cabot in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cabot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet cut Cabot from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cabot has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.89.

CBT opened at $53.79 on Friday. Cabot has a 1-year low of $36.64 and a 1-year high of $65.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of -55.45 and a beta of 1.64.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cabot in the second quarter worth $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cabot by 100.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Cabot in the second quarter worth $69,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Cabot in the second quarter worth $113,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Cabot by 18.7% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,994 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Corp. is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. Its products are rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, specialty compounds, fumed metal oxides, activated carbons, inkjet colorants, and aerogel. The company operates through the following segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions.

