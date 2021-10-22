Zacks: Brokerages Expect County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICBK) Will Announce Earnings of $0.60 Per Share

Analysts expect County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICBK) to announce earnings of $0.60 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for County Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.52 and the highest is $0.67. County Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.70 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, January 20th.

On average, analysts expect that County Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.18 to $2.88. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.09. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for County Bancorp.

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.17. County Bancorp had a net margin of 26.55% and a return on equity of 11.44%.

ICBK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of County Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Maxim Group set a $33.34 target price on shares of County Bancorp in a report on Saturday, July 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.97.

County Bancorp stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.04. The stock had a trading volume of 85 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,681. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.33 million, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.01. County Bancorp has a 12-month low of $18.19 and a 12-month high of $37.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.73.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. County Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 25.64%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ICBK. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in County Bancorp by 116.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in County Bancorp by 154.3% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439 shares in the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in County Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $201,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in County Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, WoodTrust Financial Corp purchased a new stake in County Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $272,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.32% of the company’s stock.

About County Bancorp

County Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. The company was founded by William C. Censky, Timothy J. Schneider, Wayne D. Mueller and Mark R. Binversie in May 1996 and is headquartered in Manitowoc, WI.

