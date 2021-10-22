Zacks: Brokerages Expect Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) to Announce -$1.40 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) will announce ($1.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Karuna Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.65) to ($1.06). Karuna Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.71) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 97.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Karuna Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($5.48) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.68) to ($4.18). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($6.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.07) to ($4.69). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Karuna Therapeutics.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $0.17.

KRTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Karuna Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup started coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $162.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $158.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.50.

In other news, Director Atul Pande sold 2,500 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.72, for a total value of $301,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew Craig Miller sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.48, for a total value of $651,640.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 50,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,031,816.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,500 shares of company stock worth $2,104,975. Company insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,520,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,690,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,282,000 after buying an additional 266,614 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP raised its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 77.7% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 601,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,276,000 after buying an additional 262,944 shares during the period. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in Karuna Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $26,766,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $24,034,000. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ KRTX traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $130.07. The company had a trading volume of 2,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,199. The company’s fifty day moving average is $116.73 and its 200-day moving average is $116.68. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.52 and a beta of 1.83. Karuna Therapeutics has a one year low of $75.34 and a one year high of $146.97.

About Karuna Therapeutics

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in business of research and development of therapies utilizing muscarinic cholinergic receptors to treat psychosis and cognitive impairment in numerous central nervous system disorders. The company was founded by Andrew Miller, Eric Elenko, and Peter Jeffrey Conn in July 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

