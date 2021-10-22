Zacks: Brokerages Expect Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) to Announce -$0.34 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) will report earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Kymera Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.59). Kymera Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.39) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kymera Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.73) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.13) to ($1.19). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.92) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.01) to ($0.52). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Kymera Therapeutics.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.30). Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 90.50% and a negative return on equity of 21.01%. The company had revenue of $18.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.81 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 445.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered Kymera Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Brookline Capital Acquisition assumed coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Kymera Therapeutics from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.88.

In related news, insider Richard Chesworth sold 54,000 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.37, for a total transaction of $2,719,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 54,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,719,980. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce Booth sold 242,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $14,770,113.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 431,563 shares of company stock worth $25,455,181 in the last three months. Company insiders own 23.28% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 61.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,448,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,754,000 after purchasing an additional 934,594 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 18.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,044,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,144,000 after acquiring an additional 311,879 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 97.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,844,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,479,000 after acquiring an additional 911,948 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,336,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,827,000 after purchasing an additional 399,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $15,454,000. Institutional investors own 51.99% of the company’s stock.

KYMR stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.11. 1,645 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,961. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of -36.34 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.41. Kymera Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $29.93 and a 1-year high of $91.92.

Kymera Therapeutics Company Profile

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

