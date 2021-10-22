Zacks: Brokerages Expect M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.58 Billion

Analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) will report $1.58 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for M&T Bank’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.46 billion and the highest is $1.70 billion. M&T Bank posted sales of $1.54 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, January 20th.

On average, analysts expect that M&T Bank will report full-year sales of $6.13 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.88 billion to $6.35 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $7.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.51 billion to $7.71 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for M&T Bank.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by $0.19. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 28.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.77 earnings per share.

MTB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush dropped their price objective on M&T Bank from $171.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Citigroup began coverage on M&T Bank in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $141.19 price target for the company. Odeon Capital Group upgraded M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.68 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on M&T Bank from $145.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, M&T Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.26.

NYSE MTB opened at $159.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.75. The company has a market capitalization of $20.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. M&T Bank has a 12 month low of $94.67 and a 12 month high of $168.27.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.91%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTB. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its stake in M&T Bank by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 185.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 13,963.6% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 7,680 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on M&T Bank (MTB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.