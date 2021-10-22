Zacks: Brokerages Expect Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.36 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) to post sales of $2.36 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ryder System’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.26 billion and the highest is $2.42 billion. Ryder System reported sales of $2.15 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Ryder System will report full-year sales of $9.35 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.13 billion to $9.47 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $9.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.65 billion to $9.99 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ryder System.

Get Ryder System alerts:

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $1.07. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Ryder System had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 2.91%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on R shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Ryder System from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Ryder System in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.56.

In other news, SVP Rajeev Ravindran sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total value of $162,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ryder System during the second quarter worth $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ryder System during the third quarter worth $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ryder System during the second quarter worth $45,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ryder System by 71.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 680 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of Ryder System in the second quarter worth $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:R traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $88.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,762. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $80.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.46. Ryder System has a fifty-two week low of $48.25 and a fifty-two week high of $89.65.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is presently -859.26%.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Central Support Services (CSS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, commercial rental, and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers.

Further Reading: Hold Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ryder System (R)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.