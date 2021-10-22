Zacks: Brokerages Expect Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Will Post Earnings of $1.50 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.50 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Wintrust Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.80 and the lowest is $1.40. Wintrust Financial posted earnings of $1.63 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wintrust Financial will report full-year earnings of $7.39 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.11 to $7.63. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.99 to $6.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Wintrust Financial.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.25. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 24.71% and a return on equity of 12.34%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.67 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WTFC shares. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wintrust Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.30.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTFC. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Wintrust Financial during the first quarter worth $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 77.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 767 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Wintrust Financial during the second quarter worth $70,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Wintrust Financial during the first quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 516.5% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,270 shares of the bank’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WTFC opened at $91.21 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.75 and its 200-day moving average is $76.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.01. Wintrust Financial has a 52 week low of $45.10 and a 52 week high of $92.08. The firm has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.60.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

