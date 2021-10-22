Zacks: Brokerages Expect Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Will Post Earnings of $1.50 Per Share

Posted by on Oct 22nd, 2021

Equities analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.50 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Wintrust Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.80 and the lowest is $1.40. Wintrust Financial posted earnings of $1.63 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wintrust Financial will report full-year earnings of $7.39 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.11 to $7.63. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.99 to $6.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Wintrust Financial.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.25. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 24.71% and a return on equity of 12.34%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.67 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WTFC shares. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wintrust Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.30.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTFC. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Wintrust Financial during the first quarter worth $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 77.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 767 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Wintrust Financial during the second quarter worth $70,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Wintrust Financial during the first quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 516.5% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,270 shares of the bank’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WTFC opened at $91.21 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.75 and its 200-day moving average is $76.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.01. Wintrust Financial has a 52 week low of $45.10 and a 52 week high of $92.08. The firm has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.60.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wintrust Financial (WTFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.