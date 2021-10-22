Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Casella Waste Systems, Inc. is a regional, integrated solid waste services company that provides collection, transfer, disposal and recycling services, generates steam and manufactures finished products utilizing recyclable materials primarily throughout the eastern portion of the United States and parts of Canada. The Company also markets recyclable metals, aluminum, plastics, paper and corrugated cardboard all processed at its facilities and recyclables purchased from third parties. “

Separately, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

Casella Waste Systems stock opened at $81.88 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Casella Waste Systems has a twelve month low of $53.43 and a twelve month high of $82.29. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 44.02, a P/E/G ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 0.91.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 11.65%. The company had revenue of $215.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.00 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Douglas R. Casella sold 64,343 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.25, for a total value of $4,391,409.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher Heald sold 2,500 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.37, for a total transaction of $173,425.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,662,420.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 187,475 shares of company stock valued at $12,972,445. Company insiders own 6.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 68.9% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Casella Waste Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,319,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in Casella Waste Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 711.9% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 6,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 42.2% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc engages in the provision of resource management and services to residential, commercial, municipal and industrial customers, in the areas of solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling and organics services. It operates through the following segments: Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling and Other segments.

