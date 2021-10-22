Zacks Investment Research Lowers Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Adicet Bio Inc. is a biotechnology company. It engages in discovering and developing allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. Adicet Bio Inc., formerly known as RESTORBIO INC, is based in Calif. “

Get Adicet Bio alerts:

Separately, Jonestrading reiterated a buy rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Adicet Bio in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.66.

Shares of NASDAQ ACET opened at $8.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $272.25 million, a P/E ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 2.37. Adicet Bio has a 52-week low of $6.25 and a 52-week high of $17.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.02.

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Adicet Bio will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACET. Abingworth LLP bought a new stake in Adicet Bio during the 1st quarter valued at $20,968,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Adicet Bio during the 1st quarter valued at $13,709,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Adicet Bio by 152.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,235,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,711,000 after purchasing an additional 745,685 shares in the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its stake in Adicet Bio by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 7,232,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,606,000 after purchasing an additional 524,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ally Bridge Group NY LLC bought a new stake in Adicet Bio during the 1st quarter valued at $5,559,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

About Adicet Bio

Adicet Bio, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the design and development of off-the-shelf allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company was founded by Aya Jakobovits in November 2014 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

See Also: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Adicet Bio (ACET)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Adicet Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adicet Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.