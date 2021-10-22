Zacks Investment Research Lowers Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Enviva Partners, LP is a master limited partnership which owns and operates wood pellet production plants. It serves primarily in the United States and Europe. Enviva Partners, LP is based in Bethesa, United States. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on EVA. Barclays increased their target price on Enviva Partners from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James lowered Enviva Partners from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Enviva Partners from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Enviva Partners in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Enviva Partners in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $62.57.

NYSE:EVA opened at $66.11 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,215.50 and a beta of 1.02. Enviva Partners has a 12-month low of $39.85 and a 12-month high of $67.44.

Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The energy company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $285.04 million during the quarter. Enviva Partners had a net margin of 0.20% and a return on equity of 12.74%. Equities research analysts expect that Enviva Partners will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.815 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. This is an increase from Enviva Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Enviva Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 776.19%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enviva Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enviva Partners by 88.4% in the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 848 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Enviva Partners by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Enviva Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its holdings in shares of Enviva Partners by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 2,700 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 70.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enviva Partners LP engages in the production, process, and distribution of wood biomass to power generators. It offers wood pellets and wood chips which are used in coal-fired power generation and power plants. The company was founded on November 12, 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

