Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) to “Buy”

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $16.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.52% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Citigroup assumed coverage on Atlas in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.50.

Shares of ATCO stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.22. 14,208 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 710,796. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.14. Atlas has a fifty-two week low of $8.46 and a fifty-two week high of $16.49.

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $393.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.81 million. Atlas had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 14.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Atlas will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Atlas by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,078,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,862,000 after purchasing an additional 420,550 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Atlas by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,035,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,035,000 after acquiring an additional 279,703 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Atlas by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,537,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,981,000 after acquiring an additional 589,508 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Atlas by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,238,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,906,000 after acquiring an additional 300,528 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Atlas by 670.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,226,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,247 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.53% of the company’s stock.

Atlas Company Profile

Atlas Corp. operates as a global asset manager that owns and operates the businesses in which it invests. It focuses on deploying capital across multiple verticals to create growth opportunities for its shareholders. The firm operates through two subsidiaries, Seaspan and APR. Seaspan is an independent charter owner and operator of containerships and APR provides mobile power solutions.

