Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) to Buy

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.72% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company that derives substantially all of its revenue and income from the operation of its bank subsidiary, Guaranty Bank, a Texas state bank with banking offices located in the Texas communities. The company adheres to a community banking philosophy focused on servicing and investing in the communities that comprise its market. The company emphasizes service-oriented, convenient, relationship banking, featuring individualized, quality customer service, extended banking hours and accessible locations. “

Get Guaranty Bancshares alerts:

Separately, Raymond James raised their target price on Guaranty Bancshares from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of GNTY opened at $37.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $449.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Guaranty Bancshares has a one year low of $24.52 and a one year high of $41.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.58 and its 200-day moving average is $35.97.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 32.33% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The firm had revenue of $30.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. Analysts forecast that Guaranty Bancshares will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Guaranty Bancshares news, Director James S. Bunch acquired 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.51 per share, for a total transaction of $73,722.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 27.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GNTY. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.11% of the company’s stock.

Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It offers online banking and bill pay, fraud protection, P2P payments, direct deposits, personal loans auto loans, student checking, and premium checking. The company was founded on January 13, 1913 and is headquartered in Addison, TX.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Guaranty Bancshares (GNTY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Guaranty Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guaranty Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.