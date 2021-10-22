Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS) to Hold

Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ondas Holdings Inc. is a developer of private licensed wireless data networks for mission-critical industrial markets, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Ondas Networks Inc. It serves utilities, oil and gas, transportation and government entities. Ondas Holdings Inc. is based in Sunnyvale, United States. “

Shares of Ondas stock opened at $9.12 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.89. Ondas has a 1 year low of $5.69 and a 1 year high of $16.00. The company has a market capitalization of $370.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.82.

Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ondas will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Stewart Kantor sold 45,000 shares of Ondas stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total transaction of $365,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ondas by 227.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 962,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,644,000 after purchasing an additional 668,324 shares during the period. AIGH Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ondas in the second quarter worth $7,566,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Ondas in the second quarter worth $5,855,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ondas in the second quarter worth $5,558,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Ondas by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 386,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the period. 18.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ondas Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of wireless radio systems for secure, wide area mission-critical business-to-business networks. Its products include FullMAX network, which gives end-to-end IP connectivity, allowing utilities to extend secure corporate networks into the far reaches of service territories.

