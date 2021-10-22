Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) to Buy

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $196.00 target price on the software maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.53% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Synaptics is a leader in designing and marketing human interface solutions such as touchpads for notebook computers, capactive touch screen controllers for handsets and biometric fingerprint sensors for mobile devices. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on SYNA. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Synaptics in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Synaptics from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Synaptics from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Synaptics from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Synaptics from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.23.

SYNA opened at $178.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.99. Synaptics has a fifty-two week low of $74.47 and a fifty-two week high of $191.99.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.18. Synaptics had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 25.78%. The firm had revenue of $327.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Synaptics will post 8.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Synaptics news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 3,253 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.56, for a total value of $538,566.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Buchanan sold 2,302 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.43, for a total transaction of $433,765.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,345,953.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,295 shares of company stock valued at $3,176,044 in the last 90 days. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cardinal Capital Management raised its position in shares of Synaptics by 0.5% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 20,827 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,743,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Synaptics in the third quarter valued at about $4,446,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Synaptics by 20.2% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,434 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in Synaptics during the third quarter worth about $318,000. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new position in Synaptics during the third quarter worth about $202,000. 92.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Synaptics

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

