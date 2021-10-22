Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) Shares Gap Up to $31.06

Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $31.06, but opened at $32.36. Zealand Pharma A/S shares last traded at $32.51, with a volume of 291 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Zealand Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th.

The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -6.89 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.55.

Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($6.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.97) by ($5.90). The business had revenue of $13.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.59 million. Zealand Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 455.50% and a negative return on equity of 79.03%. On average, equities analysts predict that Zealand Pharma A/S will post -4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zealand Pharma A/S in the second quarter worth $27,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Zealand Pharma A/S by 3,910.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Zealand Pharma A/S during the first quarter worth about $93,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Zealand Pharma A/S during the second quarter worth about $370,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Zealand Pharma A/S by 13.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 40,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 4,883 shares during the period. 3.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zealand Pharma A/S is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, design and development of peptide based medicines. Its products include Soliqua and Lyxumia. The company was founded by Lars Hellerung Christiansen and Bjarne Due Larsen on October 19, 1998 and is headquartered in Soborg, Denmark.

