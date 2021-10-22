Zions Bancorporation, National Association to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.38 (NASDAQ:ZION)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 22nd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of 0.38 per share by the bank on Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZION traded up $1.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $66.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,524,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,358,537. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1-year low of $29.83 and a 1-year high of $66.64. The firm has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.10.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $719.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $710.64 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 38.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. Analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ZION shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Truist increased their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.65.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, July 23rd that permits the company to buyback $125.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to repurchase up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

