Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Lifted to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) was upgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

ZM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Friday, October 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Friday, October 1st. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $495.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $398.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zoom Video Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $376.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZM opened at $274.78 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $297.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $328.95. Zoom Video Communications has a 12 month low of $250.11 and a 12 month high of $553.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.02, a P/E/G ratio of 5.49 and a beta of -1.53.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $990.27 million. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 27.58% and a return on equity of 29.83%. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.43, for a total transaction of $2,555,581.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,555,581. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.14, for a total transaction of $959,773.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 189,391 shares of company stock valued at $63,441,556. 12.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, JT Stratford LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. 46.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

