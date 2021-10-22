Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) to post $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Zynex’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.13. Zynex reported earnings per share of $0.04 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 175%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zynex will report full year earnings of $0.34 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.38. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.75. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Zynex.

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $31.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.23 million. Zynex had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 5.18%.

ZYXI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Zynex in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.50 price target on shares of Zynex in a research note on Friday, July 16th. B. Riley raised Zynex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $19.50 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Zynex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.60.

In other news, CEO Thomas Sandgaard sold 177,320 shares of Zynex stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total value of $2,689,944.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 44.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Zynex by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 79,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in Zynex by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 6,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Zynex by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Zynex by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Zynex by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 135,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. 31.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zynex stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.32. 99,328 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 393,581. The company has a market capitalization of $428.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.13 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.40. Zynex has a 1 year low of $10.66 and a 1 year high of $22.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a current ratio of 6.95.

Zynex, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices. It sells electrotherapy medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation. The company also develops a new blood volume monitor for use in hospitals and surgery centers. Zynex was founded by Thomas Sandgaard in 1996 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

