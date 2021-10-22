Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $14.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Zynex, Inc. engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices for the electrotherapy, and stroke and spinal cord injury rehabilitation markets primarily in the United States. The company primarily offers electrotherapy products for pain relief and pain management; and NeuroMove for stroke and spinal cord injury rehabilitation. The company’s product lines are fully developed, FDA-cleared, commercially sold, and have been developed to uphold the Company’s mission of improving the quality of life for patients suffering from impaired mobility due to stroke, spinal cord injury, or debilitating and chronic pain. Zynex markets its products through commissioned and independent sales representatives, as well as directly to end users through advertisements and articles in relevant publications and on the Internet. The company is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $22.50 price objective on shares of Zynex in a report on Friday, July 16th. B. Riley upgraded Zynex from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $19.50 in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Zynex in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.60.

ZYXI stock opened at $12.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $428.59 million, a PE ratio of 82.20 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.40. The company has a current ratio of 6.95, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Zynex has a 1 year low of $10.66 and a 1 year high of $22.89.

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $31.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.23 million. Zynex had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 5.18%. On average, analysts forecast that Zynex will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Thomas Sandgaard sold 177,320 shares of Zynex stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total transaction of $2,689,944.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 44.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Zynex by 6.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,089,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,171,000 after acquiring an additional 188,832 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Zynex by 6.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,327,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,610,000 after acquiring an additional 85,473 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Zynex by 49.6% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 720,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,184,000 after acquiring an additional 238,650 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Zynex by 10.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 573,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,900,000 after acquiring an additional 54,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Zynex by 6.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 346,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,388,000 after acquiring an additional 21,231 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.02% of the company’s stock.

Zynex, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices. It sells electrotherapy medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation. The company also develops a new blood volume monitor for use in hospitals and surgery centers. Zynex was founded by Thomas Sandgaard in 1996 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

