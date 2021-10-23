$0.05 EPS Expected for Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.05 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Adaptimmune Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.27) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.67. Adaptimmune Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.23) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 121.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.72) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.02) to ($0.11). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.15) to ($0.90). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Adaptimmune Therapeutics.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,391.97% and a negative return on equity of 45.65%. The business had revenue of $3.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.60 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ADAP shares. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.96.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADAP traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.21. 529,877 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,237,198. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.72. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.37 and a 52-week high of $7.34. The stock has a market cap of $813.22 million, a P/E ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 2.17.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 310.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,610 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 135.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 5,699 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Company Profile

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc engages in the development of novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor platform enables the engineering of T-cells to target and destroy cancer, including solid tumors. The company was founded by Bent K. Jakobsen, James Julian Noble, and Helena Katrina Tayton-Martin in 2008 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

