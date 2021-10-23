$0.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) will report $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Callaway Golf’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.14. Callaway Golf posted earnings of $0.60 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 88.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Callaway Golf will report full year earnings of $0.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.56. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.51. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Callaway Golf.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $914.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $755.21 million. Callaway Golf had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 15.57%. Callaway Golf’s revenue was up 207.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Callaway Golf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Compass Point upgraded Callaway Golf from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. TheStreet lowered Callaway Golf from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Callaway Golf from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Callaway Golf from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Callaway Golf presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.70.

ELY traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,107,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,120,883. Callaway Golf has a 12-month low of $14.62 and a 12-month high of $37.75. The company has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.00.

In other Callaway Golf news, major shareholder Pep Tg Investments Lp sold 4,600,000 shares of Callaway Golf stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total value of $127,144,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 38.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,076,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,610,000 after purchasing an additional 3,082,413 shares during the period. George Kaiser Family Foundation increased its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 997.1% during the second quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 4,124,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,748,294 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 0.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,668,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,753,000 after purchasing an additional 21,993 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 16.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,287,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,899,000 after purchasing an additional 452,410 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 59.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,760,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,520 shares during the period. 61.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Callaway Golf

Callaway Golf Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear, and Other. The Golf Equipment segment focuses in the designs, manufactures, and selling of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment involves in the development and selling of soft goods products under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands.

