$0.18 EPS Expected for Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) will announce earnings of $0.18 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Braemar Hotels & Resorts’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the lowest is $0.11. Braemar Hotels & Resorts reported earnings per share of ($0.15) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 220%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Braemar Hotels & Resorts will report full-year earnings of $0.78 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.90. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $1.12. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Braemar Hotels & Resorts.

Get Braemar Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.15). Braemar Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 21.57% and a negative return on equity of 20.45%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BHR. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a report on Sunday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BHR. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 33.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 986,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,985,000 after acquiring an additional 244,805 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 222.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 366,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,222,000 after buying an additional 252,671 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 109.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 3,515 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 5.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter worth $285,000. 63.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BHR traded down $0.05 on Monday, hitting $4.85. The stock had a trading volume of 281,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 846,326. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $2.17 and a 52 week high of $7.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.99 and its 200 day moving average is $5.62. The company has a market cap of $288.72 million, a PE ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 2.94.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

Read More: What is the definition of market timing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Braemar Hotels & Resorts (BHR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Braemar Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braemar Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.