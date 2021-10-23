$0.19 EPS Expected for WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) will report $0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for WillScot Mobile Mini’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.22 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.17. WillScot Mobile Mini also posted earnings of $0.19 per share in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that WillScot Mobile Mini will report full year earnings of $0.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.74. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.28. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover WillScot Mobile Mini.

Get WillScot Mobile Mini alerts:

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $461.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.20 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 7.63%.

WSC has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered WillScot Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.38.

NASDAQ WSC traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $33.43. 1,215,378 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,841,633. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.09. WillScot Mobile Mini has a 12 month low of $17.77 and a 12 month high of $34.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.60, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.88.

In related news, EVP Christopher J. Miner sold 38,443 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.15, for a total value of $1,082,170.45. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 140,802 shares in the company, valued at $3,963,576.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen Robertson sold 23,789,858 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.20, for a total value of $670,873,995.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WSC. AMI Asset Management Corp increased its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 3.5% in the third quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 353,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,219,000 after acquiring an additional 11,923 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 23.1% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 605,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,193,000 after acquiring an additional 113,700 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 10.0% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 76.5% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 6,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the third quarter valued at $280,000. Institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

WillScot Mobile Mini Company Profile

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WillScot Mobile Mini (WSC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.