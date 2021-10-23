$0.29 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ford Motor (NYSE:F) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Ford Motor (NYSE:F) will report earnings of $0.29 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ford Motor’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.34 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.17. Ford Motor reported earnings of $0.65 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 55.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ford Motor will report full-year earnings of $1.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.65. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $2.01. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ford Motor.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $24.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.50 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.26%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on F shares. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ford Motor has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.94.

In related news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 123.7% in the second quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,787 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:F opened at $16.28 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The company has a market cap of $65.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.14. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $7.61 and a twelve month high of $16.70.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

