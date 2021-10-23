$0.68 Earnings Per Share Expected for Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) to report earnings of $0.68 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Black Hills’ earnings. Black Hills posted earnings of $0.58 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Black Hills will report full-year earnings of $3.88 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.05 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Black Hills.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $372.60 million during the quarter. Black Hills had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 8.73%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BKH shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Black Hills from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Sidoti boosted their target price on Black Hills from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.71.

In other news, SVP Stuart A. Wevik sold 1,000 shares of Black Hills stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,593,130. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Black Hills by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 11,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Black Hills by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 12,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. 87.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BKH stock opened at $66.33 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.36. Black Hills has a twelve month low of $56.31 and a twelve month high of $72.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.76.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.565 per share. This represents a $2.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.59%.

Black Hills Company Profile

Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana.

