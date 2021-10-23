$0.71 EPS Expected for Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) will post $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Axcelis Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.70 and the highest is $0.73. Axcelis Technologies reported earnings per share of $0.32 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 121.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies will report full-year earnings of $2.46 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.39 to $2.55. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $3.25. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Axcelis Technologies.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.10. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 11.87%. The firm had revenue of $147.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ACLS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Axcelis Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACLS traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.29. The company had a trading volume of 168,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,033. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69 and a beta of 1.44. Axcelis Technologies has a twelve month low of $21.69 and a twelve month high of $52.80.

In related news, VP Lynnette C. Fallon sold 4,978 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $219,032.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Lynnette C. Fallon sold 6,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.58, for a total transaction of $316,226.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,596 shares of company stock valued at $2,010,515 over the last 90 days. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 166.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 135,829 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,581,000 after buying an additional 84,937 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 19.0% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 103,051 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,234,000 after purchasing an additional 16,459 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 9.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 548,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,517,000 after acquiring an additional 45,205 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 13.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,984 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Axcelis Technologies in the first quarter valued at $200,000. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high current, medium current, and high energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

