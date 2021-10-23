$0.88 EPS Expected for Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) will report $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Citrix Systems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.87 and the highest is $0.89. Citrix Systems posted earnings of $1.38 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Citrix Systems will report full-year earnings of $4.85 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.83 to $4.85. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.92 to $7.27. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Citrix Systems.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $812.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.15 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 237.11% and a net margin of 11.47%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CTXS shares. William Blair lowered shares of Citrix Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $143.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup cut shares of Citrix Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $140.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Citrix Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.00.

CTXS stock traded down $0.31 on Monday, reaching $99.89. 918,843 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,401,510. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $104.20 and a 200-day moving average of $114.76. The firm has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a PE ratio of 34.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.86. Citrix Systems has a twelve month low of $90.56 and a twelve month high of $145.19.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is currently 35.49%.

In other Citrix Systems news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 6,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total value of $635,215.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David J. Henshall sold 5,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.96, for a total transaction of $588,382.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,494 shares of company stock valued at $2,219,779 in the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Citrix Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $190,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Citrix Systems by 1.6% in the third quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 19,400 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its position in Citrix Systems by 5.5% during the third quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 10,578 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Citrix Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $693,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 1.2% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,399 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of information technology solutions. It provides digital workspace that unifies apps, data, and services. The firm markets and licenses its products directly to customers through web, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and service providers.

