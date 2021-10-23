$1.20 EPS Expected for ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) This Quarter

Analysts expect that ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) will announce earnings of $1.20 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for ModivCare’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.44 and the lowest is $0.96. ModivCare posted earnings per share of $2.69 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 55.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ModivCare will report full-year earnings of $6.41 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.19 to $6.63. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.52 to $6.58. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for ModivCare.

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.84. ModivCare had a return on equity of 26.57% and a net margin of 3.93%. The company had revenue of $474.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.95 million. ModivCare’s revenue was up 68.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MODV shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ModivCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of ModivCare from $170.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MODV opened at $166.18 on Friday. ModivCare has a 52 week low of $113.74 and a 52 week high of $211.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $181.65 and a 200 day moving average of $164.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

In other news, CEO Daniel E. Greenleaf acquired 581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $172.85 per share, with a total value of $100,425.85. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 35,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,063,232.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MODV. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in ModivCare during the first quarter valued at about $97,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ModivCare during the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of ModivCare in the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ModivCare during the first quarter worth $153,000. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new position in ModivCare in the second quarter valued at about $201,000.

ModivCare

ModivCare, Inc provides technology-enabled services, which offers integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their patients. It operates through the following business segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Matrix Investment, and Personal Care. The NEMT segment operates under the brands ModivCare Solutions, LLC, and Circulation and includes the Company’s activities for executive, accounting, finance, internal audit, tax, legal, certain strategic and development functions and the Company’s insurance captive.

