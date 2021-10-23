$1.38 Earnings Per Share Expected for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.38 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Walmart’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.42. Walmart reported earnings per share of $1.34 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Walmart will report full year earnings of $6.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.20 to $6.38. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $6.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.40 to $6.95. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Walmart.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $141 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.07 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 1.78%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.56 EPS.

WMT has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Walmart from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price target (up from $155.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.88.

WMT opened at $148.34 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $144.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.86. The company has a market capitalization of $413.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.79, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.47. Walmart has a 52 week low of $126.28 and a 52 week high of $153.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 637,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.64, for a total value of $95,978,920.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.95, for a total value of $1,436,298.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,202,416 shares of company stock valued at $1,211,662,315. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 70.1% in the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Walmart by 40.0% in the second quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 350 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.22% of the company’s stock.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

