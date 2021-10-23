$1.82 Earnings Per Share Expected for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) to post earnings per share of $1.82 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Duke Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.83 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.80. Duke Energy posted earnings of $1.87 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Duke Energy will report full year earnings of $5.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.20 to $5.25. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.45 to $5.52. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Duke Energy.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 8.73%.

A number of research firms have commented on DUK. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $112.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 20.9% in the third quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 18,527 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 3,203 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $188,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 12,399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,210,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,782,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 3,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DUK traded up $0.78 on Friday, reaching $103.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,430,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,080,926. The firm has a market cap of $79.84 billion, a PE ratio of 27.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $102.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.87. Duke Energy has a 52 week low of $85.56 and a 52 week high of $108.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

