$1.84 Billion in Sales Expected for ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) to post $1.84 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for ICON Public’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.87 billion and the lowest is $1.81 billion. ICON Public posted sales of $701.73 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 162.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ICON Public will report full-year sales of $5.45 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.40 billion to $5.50 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $7.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.79 billion to $7.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow ICON Public.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The medical research company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.02. ICON Public had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 11.40%. The business had revenue of $871.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $857.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ICLR shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on ICON Public from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on ICON Public from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on ICON Public from $212.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ICON Public from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on ICON Public from $276.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICLR traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $277.52. 300,103 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 665,929. ICON Public has a 1 year low of $168.76 and a 1 year high of $301.72. The company has a market cap of $14.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.69, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $259.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $232.78.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ICLR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ICON Public by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,332,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance boosted its stake in shares of ICON Public by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,896 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ICON Public in the 1st quarter valued at about $130,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ICON Public in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its stake in shares of ICON Public by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 120,581 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $24,925,000 after buying an additional 5,075 shares during the period.

ICON Public Company Profile

ICON plc operates as a clinical research organization, which engages in the provision of outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries. It specializes in the strategic development, management and analysis of programs that support clinical development.

