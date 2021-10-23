$1.96 Earnings Per Share Expected for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.96 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for EOG Resources’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.54 to $2.25. EOG Resources reported earnings of $0.43 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 355.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that EOG Resources will report full year earnings of $7.89 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.41 to $8.98. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $9.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.64 to $11.24. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for EOG Resources.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.19. EOG Resources had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 275.2% on a year-over-year basis.

EOG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of EOG Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $112.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EOG Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.42.

Shares of NYSE EOG traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $92.00. 2,202,611 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,524,979. EOG Resources has a fifty-two week low of $31.22 and a fifty-two week high of $93.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $53.72 billion, a PE ratio of 28.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.06.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $0.4125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 113.01%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 268.0% in the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 357 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

See Also: How does a reverse stock split work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EOG Resources (EOG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.