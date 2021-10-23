10,000 Shares in Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACXP) Purchased by Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACXP) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

NASDAQ:ACXP opened at $4.82 on Friday. Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.71 and a 12-month high of $8.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.83.

Acurx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACXP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter.

Acurx Pharmaceuticals, LLC, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibiotics to treat bacterial infections. Its lead antibiotic candidate is ibezapolstat, a novel mechanism of action that targets the polymerase IIIC enzyme that has completed Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with clostridium difficile infections.

