1,077 Shares in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Acquired by Capula Management Ltd

Capula Management Ltd bought a new position in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 198 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 20.2% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 315 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 51.5% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 397 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Scott Sheldon sold 1,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.21, for a total transaction of $364,310.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,118,285.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Gregory Clark Anderson sold 1,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.21, for a total transaction of $330,800.07. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,728,514.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ALGT stock opened at $183.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.97 and a beta of 1.77. Allegiant Travel has a 12 month low of $119.26 and a 12 month high of $271.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $193.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.57.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $472.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.93 million. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 3.66% and a negative return on equity of 10.32%. On average, research analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ALGT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Allegiant Travel from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $326.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of Allegiant Travel in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allegiant Travel has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.45.

Allegiant Travel Profile

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

