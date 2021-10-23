11,168 Shares in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) Acquired by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,168 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSS. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Federal Signal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Federal Signal during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Federal Signal during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Federal Signal during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Homrich & Berg purchased a new stake in Federal Signal during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FSS. Sidoti raised shares of Federal Signal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Federal Signal in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Federal Signal from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Federal Signal in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Federal Signal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.40.

Shares of FSS opened at $42.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.89 and a 200 day moving average of $40.26. Federal Signal Co. has a 52-week low of $28.03 and a 52-week high of $43.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $334.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.60 million. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 8.69%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Federal Signal Co. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.56%.

Federal Signal Company Profile

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the designed manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment involves in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaner, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

