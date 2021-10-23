118,400 Shares in Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) Acquired by Tibra Equities Europe Ltd

Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 118,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd owned about 0.23% of Liquidia at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Liquidia by 189.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 22,781 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in Liquidia by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 46,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 10,577 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Liquidia during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Liquidia during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Liquidia during the 1st quarter worth $136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LQDA opened at $3.59 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.71. The company has a market cap of $186.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 0.05. Liquidia Co. has a 52-week low of $2.25 and a 52-week high of $4.94.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 million. Analysts forecast that Liquidia Co. will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Liquidia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th.

About Liquidia

Liquidia Corp. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiary engages in developing and commercializing biopharmaceutical products. It engages in novel products development used in PRINT technology to transform the lives of patients. PRINT is a particle engineering platform that enables precise production of uniform drug particles designed to improve the safety, efficacy and performance of a wide range of therapies.

