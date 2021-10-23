12,800 Shares in RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO) Bought by Tibra Equities Europe Ltd

Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new position in RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 12,800 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd owned about 0.15% of RGC Resources as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in RGC Resources by 22.5% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,900 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in RGC Resources in the second quarter worth $155,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in RGC Resources by 159.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,370 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 3,911 shares during the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management bought a new stake in RGC Resources in the second quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP lifted its position in RGC Resources by 82.6% in the second quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 13,182 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 5,961 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RGC Resources stock opened at $22.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $185.90 million, a P/E ratio of 18.70 and a beta of -0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. RGC Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.32 and a 12 month high of $27.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.46.

RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. RGC Resources had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 13.65%. The firm had revenue of $14.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.00 million. Analysts forecast that RGC Resources, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%.

RGCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded RGC Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RGC Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd.

RGC Resources, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the distribution and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers in Virginia through its operating subsidiaries. The company was founded on July 31, 1998 and is headquartered in Roanoke, VA.

