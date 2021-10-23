12,913 Shares in North Mountain Merger Corp. (OTCMKTS:NMMCU) Acquired by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in North Mountain Merger Corp. (OTCMKTS:NMMCU) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 12,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in North Mountain Merger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $240,000. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in North Mountain Merger by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC now owns 157,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after buying an additional 34,415 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in North Mountain Merger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NMMCU opened at $10.15 on Friday. North Mountain Merger Corp. has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $12.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.12 and its 200 day moving average is $10.21.

North Mountain Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on businesses in the financial technology segment.

