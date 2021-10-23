$13.74 Million in Sales Expected for Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE) to announce $13.74 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Blade Air Mobility’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $13.00 million and the highest is $14.32 million. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Blade Air Mobility will report full year sales of $43.95 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $43.21 million to $44.53 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $72.46 million, with estimates ranging from $68.32 million to $80.36 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Blade Air Mobility.

Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.95 million for the quarter.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BLDE. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Blade Air Mobility in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Blade Air Mobility in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Blade Air Mobility in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Blade Air Mobility in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Blade Air Mobility currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

BLDE traded down $0.88 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.65. 1,655,349 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,253,430. Blade Air Mobility has a one year low of $6.41 and a one year high of $19.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.38.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility in the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility in the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000. 32.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Blade Air Mobility Company Profile

Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States and internationally. The company provides its services through helicopters and amphibious aircraft. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

