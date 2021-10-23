$14.10 Million in Sales Expected for Greenbrook TMS Inc. (NASDAQ:GBNH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Greenbrook TMS Inc. (NASDAQ:GBNH) will post sales of $14.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Greenbrook TMS’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $13.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $14.60 million. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.
On average, analysts expect that Greenbrook TMS will report full year sales of $55.60 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $54.50 million to $56.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $87.03 million, with estimates ranging from $85.20 million to $90.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Greenbrook TMS.
Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.40 million.
GBNH opened at $7.20 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.68. Greenbrook TMS has a 52-week low of $5.06 and a 52-week high of $17.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.17 million and a P/E ratio of -3.10.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Greenbrook TMS in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,412,000. Masters Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Greenbrook TMS during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,025,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Greenbrook TMS during the 1st quarter worth about $631,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Greenbrook TMS during the 1st quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Greenbrook TMS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.08% of the company’s stock.
About Greenbrook TMS
Greenbrook Tms, Inc engages in the provision of transcranial magnetic stimulation, an FDA-cleared, non-invasive therapy for the treatment of major depressive disorder. The company was founded on February 9, 2018 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
