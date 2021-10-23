17,220 Shares in Moringa Acquisition Corp (OTCMKTS:MACAU) Purchased by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Moringa Acquisition Corp (OTCMKTS:MACAU) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 17,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Moringa Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $7,504,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Moringa Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $5,791,000. Sage Rock Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Moringa Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $4,846,000. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in Moringa Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $4,810,000. Finally, Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC bought a new stake in Moringa Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $2,076,000.

Get Moringa Acquisition alerts:

Shares of Moringa Acquisition stock opened at $10.05 on Friday. Moringa Acquisition Corp has a fifty-two week low of $9.77 and a fifty-two week high of $10.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.98.

Moringa Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on pursuing opportunities in technology-based businesses or industries in Israel.

Featured Article: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Moringa Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moringa Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.