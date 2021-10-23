1,849 Shares in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF) Bought by Frontier Wealth Management LLC

Frontier Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000. Frontier Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 1,236.0% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,312,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,398,000 after buying an additional 1,214,183 shares in the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 147,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,117,000 after purchasing an additional 5,467 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 4,312.0% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 92,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,122,000 after purchasing an additional 90,638 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD grew its holdings in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 8.8% in the second quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 24,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 7.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 23,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the period.

Shares of GBF opened at $121.16 on Friday. iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $116.49 and a 12-month high of $126.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $122.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.22.

iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States dollar-denominated government, government-related and investment-grade the United States corporate bonds. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

