19,042 Shares in 890 5th Avenue Partners, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENFAU) Purchased by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of 890 5th Avenue Partners, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENFAU) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 19,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in 890 5th Avenue Partners during the first quarter worth about $11,788,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in 890 5th Avenue Partners during the first quarter worth about $9,661,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in 890 5th Avenue Partners during the first quarter worth about $6,548,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in 890 5th Avenue Partners during the first quarter worth about $2,150,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in 890 5th Avenue Partners during the first quarter worth about $1,990,000.

ENFAU opened at $10.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.18. 890 5th Avenue Partners, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.77 and a twelve month high of $10.74.

890 Fifth Avenue Partners, Inc is a principal investment firm that invests in the technology, media, and telecommunications sectors. 890 Fifth Avenue Partners, Inc was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

