$2.96 Billion in Sales Expected for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) will announce sales of $2.96 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nineteen analysts have issued estimates for Discover Financial Services’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.07 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.87 billion. Discover Financial Services reported sales of $2.82 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will report full-year sales of $12.08 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.40 billion to $12.39 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $12.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.68 billion to $12.52 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Discover Financial Services.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 46.03% and a net margin of 36.50%. Discover Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.45 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $132.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Discover Financial Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.29.

NYSE:DFS traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $125.18. The stock had a trading volume of 2,540,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,070,264. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $126.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.84. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $61.60 and a one year high of $135.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

Discover Financial Services announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, July 21st that permits the company to repurchase $2.40 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Discover Financial Services news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 3,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.21, for a total value of $471,155.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 53,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,575,224.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Shifra Kolsky sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.11, for a total value of $101,688.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,610 shares in the company, valued at $458,867.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,624 shares of company stock worth $2,477,843. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 162.9% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 211.4% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. 85.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

Further Reading: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Discover Financial Services (DFS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.