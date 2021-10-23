20,000 Shares in LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB) Acquired by Tibra Equities Europe Ltd

Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new position in shares of LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 20,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of LCNB during the second quarter worth approximately $469,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of LCNB by 35.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 238,016 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,896,000 after purchasing an additional 62,500 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of LCNB by 19.1% during the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 339,185 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,552,000 after purchasing an additional 54,481 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of LCNB by 58.2% during the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 113,089 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 41,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LCNB during the second quarter worth approximately $177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Michael Robert Miller sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total value of $25,545.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,829.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.83% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on LCNB shares. Boenning Scattergood restated an “outperform” rating on shares of LCNB in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut LCNB from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LCNB opened at $17.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.33. The stock has a market cap of $218.13 million, a P/E ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 0.93. LCNB Corp. has a 52-week low of $12.51 and a 52-week high of $19.99.

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.04). LCNB had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 8.56%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that LCNB Corp. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. LCNB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.03%.

LCNB Profile

LCNB Corp. is a financial holding company, which offers commercial and personal banking services. It offers services such as checking rates, debit card resources, electronic banking, fraud and identity theft, education and awareness. The company was founded in December 1998 and is headquartered in Lebanon, OH.

