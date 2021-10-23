2,200 Shares in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Purchased by Machina Capital S.A.S.

Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 50,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,068,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 3,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,126,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $898,000,000 after purchasing an additional 183,801 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 2,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBK Investments L P lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 6,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. 67.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Caterpillar from $258.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Caterpillar from $268.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Caterpillar from $291.00 to $257.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $231.70.

CAT opened at $200.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $203.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $217.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $149.63 and a 1 year high of $246.69. The firm has a market cap of $109.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.90.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.22. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 9.57%. The business had revenue of $12.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 25th will be issued a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 22nd. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.68%.

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $206.20 per share, for a total transaction of $103,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Featured Article: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.