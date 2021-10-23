24,400 Shares in Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) Purchased by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 24,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Provention Bio by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 128,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 10,221 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Provention Bio by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 4,493 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Provention Bio by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 34,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 3,575 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Provention Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Provention Bio by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 197,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 17,770 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Provention Bio alerts:

Shares of PRVB stock opened at $6.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $393.56 million, a P/E ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 3.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.18. Provention Bio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.59 and a 52 week high of $20.05.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.05. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Provention Bio, Inc. will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

PRVB has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Sunday, July 11th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Provention Bio in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Provention Bio in a research note on Monday, September 20th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Provention Bio in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Provention Bio from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Provention Bio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.75.

Provention Bio Company Profile

Provention Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and solutions. Its products include PRV-031 for the interception of type 1 diabetes (T1D); PRV-015 for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease; PRV-6527 for Crohn’s disease; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101 for the prevention of acute coxsackie virus B (CVB), and the prevention of type 1 diabetes (T1D) onset.

See Also: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB).

Receive News & Ratings for Provention Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provention Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.