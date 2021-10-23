$291.11 Million in Sales Expected for LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) will report $291.11 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for LendingTree’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $296.00 million and the lowest is $278.10 million. LendingTree posted sales of $220.25 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that LendingTree will report full year sales of $1.11 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.13 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for LendingTree.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $1.65. The company had revenue of $270.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.01 million. LendingTree had a negative net margin of 0.74% and a negative return on equity of 3.64%.

Several analysts have commented on TREE shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of LendingTree from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of LendingTree from $365.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.50.

In related news, insider Neil Salvage sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.47, for a total transaction of $370,940.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,508.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robin Henderson sold 735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $124,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 469 shares in the company, valued at $79,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in LendingTree by 2,200.0% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in LendingTree by 711.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in LendingTree by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in LendingTree by 545.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of LendingTree during the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

TREE stock traded down $3.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $146.20. The company had a trading volume of 490,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,356. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -211.88 and a beta of 1.48. LendingTree has a 12-month low of $130.02 and a 12-month high of $372.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $156.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.36.

LendingTree Company Profile

LendingTree, Inc engages in the operation of online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings. It operates through the following segments: Home, Consumer and Insurance. The Home segment consists of purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, home equity loans and lines of credit and reverse mortgage loans and real estate.

