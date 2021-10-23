$3.25 Million in Sales Expected for Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) will report $3.25 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Spero Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.00 million to $3.50 million. Spero Therapeutics reported sales of $4.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spero Therapeutics will report full year sales of $18.15 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $17.80 million to $18.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $24.87 million, with estimates ranging from $16.90 million to $32.83 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Spero Therapeutics.

Get Spero Therapeutics alerts:

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.14. Spero Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 63.74% and a negative net margin of 411.53%. The firm had revenue of $5.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 million.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SPRO shares. Oppenheimer lowered Spero Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, August 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Spero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.20.

In other Spero Therapeutics news, major shareholder Aquilo Capital Management, Llc acquired 134,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.65 per share, for a total transaction of $2,509,226.95. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 270,526 shares of company stock valued at $4,955,004. 13.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 514.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 255,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,766,000 after purchasing an additional 214,179 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Spero Therapeutics by 15.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,276,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,824,000 after acquiring an additional 170,094 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 63.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 434,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,401,000 after buying an additional 169,347 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 36.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 342,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,041,000 after buying an additional 92,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 1,584.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 85,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 80,845 shares during the period. 51.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPRO traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $16.86. 65,226 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 184,021. The company has a market cap of $542.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.24. Spero Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $11.75 and a 12-month high of $23.64.

About Spero Therapeutics

Spero Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant, or MDR, bacterial infections. Its pipeline product candidates include SPR994, SPR741, and SPR206. The company was founded by Ankit A.

Further Reading: The risks of owning bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Spero Therapeutics (SPRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Spero Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spero Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.